Australia Rate Decision On Tap For Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 0.1 percent.

Australia also will see August figures for retail sales and trade balance, plus September results for the construction index from AiG and the services and composite indexes from market Economics.

Retail sales are expected to fall 1.7 percent on month after sinking 2.7 percent in July. The trade surplus is pegged at A$10.65 billion, down from A$12.117 billion in July - when imports rose 3.0 percent on month and exports gained 5.0 percent. The services PMI score in August was 42.9 and the composite was at 43.3, while the construction index had a score of 38.4.

Japan will provide September figures for Tokyo inflation; in August, overall consumer prices were down 0.4 percent on year and core CPI was flat.

Japan will also see September results for the services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in August, their scores were 42.9 and 45.5, respectively.

South Korea will provide September data for consumer prices. Overall inflation is expected to add 0.25 percent on month and 2.25 percent on year after rising 0.6 percent on month and 2/60 percent on year in August.

Singapore will release August figures for retail sales; in July, retail sales were up 0.2 percent on year. Singapore also will see September results for its private sector PMI from Markit Economics; in August, the PMI score was 52.1.

Thailand will provide September data for consumer prices; in August, overall inflation was down 0.02 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.07 percent.

The Philippines will see September numbers for consumer prices; in August, overall inflation was up 0.6 percent on month and 4.9 percent on year, while core CPI climbed an annual 3.3 percent.

Finally, the in China remain closed for the National Day holiday; they return to action on Friday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.