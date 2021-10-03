Brii Bio's BRII-196/BRII-198 Reduces Risk Of Hospitalization Or Death By 78% In COVID-19 Patients

Brii Biosciences Limited's neutralizing monoclonal antibody combination therapy for SARS-CoV-2, BRII-196/BRII-198, achieved a similar reduction in hospitalization or death among patients who initiated treatment early (within five days) versus late (six to 10 days) following symptom onset, as per an interim results from Phase 3 of the ACTIV-2 trial.

Brii Bio plans to submit an application for Emergency Use Authorization to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year and will continue to pursue additional regulatory filings in both established and emerging global .

The company noted that data demonstrated a 78% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death in patients receiving single dose treatment of BRII-196/BRII-198 with zero deaths, versus eight compared to placebo, through the 28-day primary endpoint.

According to the company, the initial results suggested that combination BRII-196/BRII-198 may remain effective in a majority of patients who are late to treatment, potentially extending its clinical benefit in a real-world setting, where rapid access to care can be a challenge.

The results showed significant benefits in non-hospitalized, high risk COVID-19 patients who received treatment early or late following symptom onset, extending a potential therapeutic option to patients with challenges to access care timely.

These findings were presented in an oral late-breaker presentation at the IDWeek 2021 annual meeting on September 30, 2021.

In addition to the late-breaker data, Brii Bio presented findings in a poster presentation at IDWeek from both preclinical and Phase 1 studies. The preclinical results showed that BRII-196/BRII-198 exhibited neutralizing activity against pseudo-virus variants that contained spike mutations of a panel of ten variants of concern or interest, including commonly identified variants B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), B.1.1.248/P.1 (Gamma), B.1.429 (Epsilon), B.1.617.2 (Delta), C.37 (Lambda) and B.1.621 (Mu).

BRII-196/BRII-198 were evaluated via a microneutralization assay demonstrating that there was no change in the average fold reduction in susceptibility across the pseudo variants.

