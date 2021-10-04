European Economics Preview: Spain Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from Spain and consumer prices from Switzerland are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, August producer price data is due from Romania. Prices had advanced 13.96 percent in July.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer and retail sales. Inflation is expected to rise to 1.1 percent in September from 0.9 percent in August.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain unemployment data is due for September. Unemployment decreased by 82,600 in August.



In the meantime, consumer and producer prices are due from Turkey. Economists forecast consumer price inflation to rise to 19.7 percent in September from 19.25 percent in August.

