Greenhead Lobster Recalls Frozen Cooked Lobster Products

Bucksport, Maine -based Greenhead Lobster Products has recalled 5,749 lbs. of frozen cooked lobster meat citing the potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a deadly bacteria, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat that comes in 2lbs and 1lbs portioned clear bag, as well as 10.3 Oz portioned printed bag. Best if Used By date varies from May 10, 2023 to August 3, 2023.

The recall also includes Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Broken Meat in 2lbs portioned clear bag with best if used by date from May 10, 2023 to August 25, 2023, Tail Meat in 2lbs portioned clear bag with best if used by date from June 17, 2023 to June 23, 2023, and Scored Claws in 3lbs portioned clear bag with best if used by date of June 8, 2023 and June 15, 2023.

The affected products were distributed to Maine and New Hampshire who distributed through wholesale distributers across the United States.

The recall was initiated after a routine sampling program by the company revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The short-term symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses in connection with the issue to date.

Consumers are urged to return the affected products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

In similar recalls, citing potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, Espi's Sausage and Tocino Co. in late September called back about 2,048 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat or RTE chicken and pork hot dog products.

Kroger Co. in mid September recalled its 16-ounce Kroger bagged kale product, produced by Baker Farms.

