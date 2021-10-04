Swiss Retail Sales Rise In August

Switzerland's retail sales increased in August, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in August.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales grew 1.1 percent in August.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco rose 2.2 percent yearly in August and sales of non-food increased 2.4 percent, the agency said.

In nominal terms, retail sales increased 0.2 percent annually in August and gained 1.4 percent from a month ago.

Economic News

