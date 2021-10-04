Swiss Inflation Steady At 0.9% In September

Switzerland's consumer price inflation remained stable in September, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The consumer price index grew 0.9 percent year-on-year in September, same as seen in August. Economists had expected a 1.1 percent rise.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in September, after a 0.2 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.2 percent.

Prices for clothing and footwear, heating oil and air transport increased in September.

The core CPI rose 0.5 percent yearly in September and grew 0.1 percent from the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index for consumer prices, or HICP remained unchanged monthly in September and increased 0.8 percent from a year ago.

