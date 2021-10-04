Spain Unemployment Continues To Decline

Spain unemployment declined for the seventh straight month in September, data published by the labor ministry showed on Monday.

The number of people out of work declined by 76,113, or 2.28 percent in September from the previous month. The number of unemployed totaled 3.25 million.



On a yearly basis, unemployment decreased by 518,683 or 13.73 percent in September.



Unemployment decreased in all sectors. In services, unemployment dropped 39,312, and by 13,067 in agriculture. Unemployment in construction was down 12,309 and by 6,668 in industry.

Unemployment among young people under 25 years rose in September by 5,838 people, or 2.38 percent compared to the previous month.

