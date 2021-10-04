Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Weakens In October

Eurozone investor confidence weakened for the third straight month in October, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday.

The investor sentiment index dropped more-than-expected to 16.9 in October from 19.6 in September. The expected level was 18.6. The latest score was the lowest since April 2021.

Current assessment as well as expectations deteriorated in October. The current situation index fell to 26.3 from 30.8 in the previous month.

Similarly, the expectations index came in at 8.0, down from 9.0 in the prior month.

The economic recovery process continues to falter, Sentix said. The continuing loss of momentum does not signal any autumn revival, which typically sets in at this time of year.

The answer to the question of whether this is a trend reversal or just a slowdown in growth remains open, the think tank said.

Sentix said it remains crucial that the expectations do not fall below the zero line. For then a stronger slump in economic output would be expected - a trend reversal would then be in the offing.

In Germany, the investor confidence index dropped marginally to 20.0 in October from 20.9 in September.

"For Germany, we get the first feedback after the Bundestag elections," the think tank said.

The current assessment slipped 5 points, while the expectations component was bucking the global loss of momentum and even managed to increase by 2.7 points, the survey showed.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.