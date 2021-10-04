Latvia Industrial Production Falls In August

Latvia's industrial production decreased in August, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.

Industrial production declined a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent month-on-month in August.

On a yearly basis, industrial production grew a calendar adjusted 3.7 percent in August.

Manufacturing output gained 7.9 percent annually in August and rose 0.6 percent from the previous month.

Production in mining and quarrying output grew 13.7 percent yearly, while those of electricity and gas supply fell 31.3 percent.

For the January to August period, industrial production grew 7.7 percent.

