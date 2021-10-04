Canadian Market Firmly Down In Negative Territory

The Canadian stock market is notably lower Monday afternoon, weighed down by sharp losses in information , healthcare and industrials sections.

A sell-off on Wall Street amid concerns about inflation, rising Treasury yields and high commodity prices appears to have triggered heavy selling in the Canadian market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which drifted down to 19,968.48, is down 144.68 points or 0.72% at 20,006.17 about ninety minutes past noon.

The Capped Information Technology Index is down nearly 4%. Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) is tumbling 9.7% and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) is declining nearly 6%, while Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Evertz Technologies (ET.TO) and Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) are down 3 to 4.5%.

BlackBerry (BB.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are also down sharply.

The Capped Healthcare Index is declining 2.8%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Organigram Holdings (OGI) are down 2.5 to 3.3%.

Among industrials, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) is declining nearly 6%, while Cargojet (CJT.TO), Snc-Lavalin (SNC.TO) and Ats Automation (ATA.TO) are down 3.5 to 4%. Tfi International (TFII.TO), Cae Inc (CAE.TO) and Air Canada (AC.TO) are also down sharply.

Energy stocks are up sharply on firm crude oil prices. The Capped Energy Index is rising 2.85%. Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) is surging up more than 6%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Parex Resources (PXT.TO) are gaining 3 to 5.4%.

Among materials shares, New Gold (NGD.TO), Novagold (NG.TO), Centerra Gold (CG.TO), Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO), Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO) and Iamgold (IMG.TO) are gaining 2.5 to 5.2%.

On the economic front, data released by Statistics Canada showed the value of building permits in Canada declined 2.1% from a month earlier to C$ 9.7 billion in August, following an upwardly revised 4.1% drop in the previous month.

