ImmunityBio Attempts New Drug-mix To Treat Untreatable Lung Cancer Cases

California-based immunotherapy company ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX), is partnering with private and public healthcare agencies to study a receptor superagonist drug N-803 (Anktiva), and its effects on non-small cell lung cancer.



The company is partnering with the likes of the National Cancer Institute, the National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN) Cooperative Groups, Friends of Cancer Research and, the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) in a project called Lung Cancer Master Protocol (Lung-MAP) to offer treatment to the NSCLC patients and tumor patients who do not have targetable mutations to attack through other treatments.



This Lung-MAP trial is going to open recruit 478 patients from 700 locations in the country. The patients will be given a mixture of ImmuityBio's Anktiva with Merck's pembrolizumab (Keytruda). John Wrangle, M.D., a researcher at the Medical University of South Carolina, said, "While some patients with lung tumors have targetable genetics, the majority do not, and for them, there are fewer treatment options. The Lung-MAP study aims to change that by combining different therapies such as Anktiva and Keytruda in an effort to discover highly effective and targeted therapies for these."



Till now, the standard treatment of NSCLC without targetable mutations used to be pembrolizumab alone but Dr. Wrangle and colleagues have proved at ASCO 2021 that pembrolizumab, coupled with N-803 is a much more efficient alternative to chemotherapy.



Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Founder, and Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of ImmunityBio, said, "Despite the tremendous progress we've made over the last few years, lung cancer continues to claim more than 130,000 lives annually, making it one of the deadliest cancers. Lung-MAP is a game-changing program because it tests the efficacy of multiple therapeutics and allows patients with targetable tumors to receive the best treatment based on their biomarkers and it gives patients without biomarkers access to treatments they would not normally be able to have without gene mutations."



The program will enroll patients and divide them into two segments, one team will be administered the N-8-3/pembrolizumab combination while the other will be given standard care of chemotherapy. According to the report, there can be two types of patients in the study, patients who do not respond to checkpoint inhibitors and patients who have responded before but eventually have become resistant.



In the US, it is estimated that there will be 235,760 new cases of lung cancer, in 2021 alone, of which, 85% will be NSCLC. This disease has very few treatment options. Lung-MAP was launched in 2014 to find a remedy to the NSCLC, which continues to progress after treatment.

The findings of this research, if proves to be positive, it will help thousands of patients in both the country and across the world.

