South Korea Stock Market May Extend Friday's Losses

Ahead of Monday's holiday for National Foundation Day, the South Korea stock market had turned lower again - one session after halting the two-day slide in which it had tumbled almost 75 points or 2.3 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,020-point plateau and it's likely to take further damage on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian suggests major consolidations in the face of rising bond yields. The European and U.S. markets finished solidly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.



The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, automobile producers and stocks.



For the day, the index declined 49.64 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 3,019.18 after trading between 3,015.01 and 3,062.60. Volume was 845 million shares worth 12.8 trillion won. There were 779 decliners and 125 gainers.



Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 1.73 percent, while KB Financial dipped 0.18 percent, Hana Financial sank 1.19 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.21 percent, LG Electronics lost 1.57 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.91 percent, Samsung SDI declined 1.53 percent, Naver retreated 1.55 percent, LG Chem dropped 0.77 percent, Lotte Chemical rose 0.21 percent, S-Oil added 0.45 percent, SK Innovation shed 0.57 percent, POSCO surrendered 1.82 percent, SK Telecom advanced 0.93 percent, KEPCO fell 0.42 percent, Hyundai Motor plunged 3.25 percent and Kia Motors plummeted 3.57 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened mixed on Monday but quickly headed sharply lower and stayed that way, finishing deep in the red.

The Dow plummeted 323.54 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 34,002.92, while the NASDAQ tumbled 311.21 points or 2.14 percent to close at 14,255.48 and the S&P 500 sank 56.58 points or 1.30 percent to end at 4,300.46.

The heavy selling pressure on Wall Street came as investors continued to cycle out of technology stocks in the face of rising bond yields. Inflation woes and uncertainty regarding the debt limit also weighed on investors.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported that new orders for U.S. manufactured goods jumped by more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday, riding on the decision of OPEC to stick to its current output policy amid rising demand for petroleum products across the world. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November jumped $1.74 or 2.2 percent at $77.62 a barrel, the highest settlement since November 2014.



Closer to home, South Korea will provide September data for consumer prices later today. Overall inflation is expected to add 0.25 percent on month and 2.25 percent on year after rising 0.6 percent on month and 2/60 percent on year in August.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com