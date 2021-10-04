Losing Streak May Continue For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, stumbling more than 25 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,520-point plateau and it figures to extend its losses on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests major consolidations in the face of rising bond yields. The European and U.S. markets finished solidly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the glove makers and mixed performances from the financial shares and plantations.

For the day, the index dipped 2.01 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 1,522.47 after trading between 1,519.66 and 1,532.73. Volume was 3.902 billion shares worth 2.789 billion ringgit. There were 518 decliners and 482 gainers.



Among the actives, Axiata gained 0.52 percent, while Dialog Group sank 0.43 percent, Digi.com tanked 1.14 percent, Genting gathered 0.40 percent, Genting Malaysia advanced 1.00 percent, Hartalega Holdings eased 0.17 percent, IHH Healthcare retreated 0.75 percent, IOI Corporation dropped 0.27 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.50 percent, Maybank and Public Bank both lost 0.25 percent, Maxis was up 0.22 percent, MISC climbed 1.17 percent, MRDIY plunged 1.58 percent, Petronas Chemicals tumbled 1.03 percent, Press Metal jumped 1.42 percent, RHB Capital collected 0.73 percent, Sime Darby added 0.88 percent, Sime Darby Plantations skidded 0.82 percent, Telekom Malaysia perked 0.35 percent, Tenaga Nasional improved 0.31 percent, Top Glove plummeted 1.85 percent and CIMB Group, PPB Group and Hong Leong Financial Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened mixed on Monday but quickly headed sharply lower and stayed that way, finishing deep in the red.

The Dow plummeted 323.54 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 34,002.92, while the NASDAQ tumbled 311.21 points or 2.14 percent to close at 14,255.48 and the S&P 500 sank 56.58 points or 1.30 percent to end at 4,300.46.

The heavy selling pressure on Wall Street came as investors continued to cycle out of stocks in the face of rising bond yields. Inflation woes and uncertainty regarding the debt limit also weighed on investors.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported that new orders for U.S. manufactured goods jumped by more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday, riding on the decision of OPEC to stick to its current output policy amid rising demand for petroleum products across the world. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November jumped $1.74 or 2.2 percent at $77.62 a barrel, the highest settlement since November 2014.

