Renewed Selling Pressure Likely For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market has tracked higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 0.8 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,090-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests major consolidations in the face of rising bond yields. The European and U.S. markets finished solidly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks, while the industrial issues were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 38.54 points or 1.26 percent to finish at 3,089.65 after trading between 3,079.62 and 3,102.47. Volume was 1.47 billion shares worth 1.18 billion Singapore dollars. There were 248 gainers and 238 decliners.



Among the actives, Ascendas REIT was up 0.34 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust jumped 1.98 percent, City Developments rallied 1.62 percent, Comfort DelGro increased 0.66 percent, Dairy Farm International dropped 0.89 percent, DBS Group and SingTel both collected 1.23 percent, Genting Singapore surged 2.82 percent, Keppel Corp gained 0.97 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust added 0.98 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust advanced 1.00 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation climbed 1.85 percent, SATS gathered 1.46 percent, SembCorp Industries lost 0.55 percent, Singapore Airlines accelerated 2.21 percent, Singapore Exchange dipped 0.10 percent, Singapore Press Holdings improved 0.51 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering soared 2.65 percent, Thai Beverage spiked 2.29 percent, United Overseas Bank perked 1.44 percent, Wilmar International rose 0.73 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding sank 0.73 percent and CapitaLand was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened mixed on Monday but quickly headed sharply lower and stayed that way, finishing deep in the red.

The Dow plummeted 323.54 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 34,002.92, while the NASDAQ tumbled 311.21 points or 2.14 percent to close at 14,255.48 and the S&P 500 sank 56.58 points or 1.30 percent to end at 4,300.46.

The heavy selling pressure on Wall Street came as investors continued to cycle out of stocks in the face of rising bond yields. Inflation woes and uncertainty regarding the debt limit also weighed on investors.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported that new orders for U.S. manufactured goods jumped by more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday, riding on the decision of OPEC to stick to its current output policy amid rising demand for petroleum products across the world. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November jumped $1.74 or 2.2 percent at $77.62 a barrel, the highest settlement since November 2014.



Closer to home, Singapore will release August figures for retail sales later today; in July, retail sales were up 0.2 percent on year. Singapore also will see September results for its private sector PMI from Markit Economics; in August, the PMI score was 52.1.

