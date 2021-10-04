Taiwan Bourse Predicted To Open In The Red

The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, tumbling more than 525 points or 3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,400-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests major consolidations in the face of rising bond yields. The European and U.S. markets finished solidly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financials and mixed performances from the and cement stocks.



For the day, the index sank 162.54 points or 0.98 percent to finish at 16,408.35 after trading between 16,380.06 and 16,680.29.



Among the actives, Cathay Financial lost 0.53 percent, while Mega Financial was up 0.16 percent, CTBC Financial fell 0.44 percent, Fubon Financial retreated 1.33 percent, First Financial collected 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial slid 0.38 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.35 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 2.88 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.31 percent, MediaTek advanced 0.79 percent, Delta Electronics plunged 3.23 percent, Formosa Plastic advanced 0,91 percent, Asia Cement increased 0.22 percent, Taiwan Cement sank 0.40 percent and Hon Hai Precision and Largan Precision were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened mixed on Monday but quickly headed sharply lower and stayed that way, finishing deep in the red.

The Dow plummeted 323.54 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 34,002.92, while the NASDAQ tumbled 311.21 points or 2.14 percent to close at 14,255.48 and the S&P 500 sank 56.58 points or 1.30 percent to end at 4,300.46.

The heavy selling pressure on Wall Street came as investors continued to cycle out of technology stocks in the face of rising bond yields. Inflation woes and uncertainty regarding the debt limit also weighed on investors.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported that new orders for U.S. manufactured goods jumped by more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday, riding on the decision of OPEC to stick to its current output policy amid rising demand for petroleum products across the world. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November jumped $1.74 or 2.2 percent at $77.62 a barrel, the highest settlement since November 2014.

