More Pain Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking more than 620 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,035-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests major consolidations in the face of rising bond yields. The European and U.S. markets finished solidly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board, especially from the properties, financials and stocks.

For the day, the index plummeted 539.27 points or 2.19 percent to finish at 24,036.37 after trading between 23,908.05 and 24,478.68.



Among the actives, AAC Technologies fell 0.94 percent, while AIA Group sank 1.95 percent, Alibaba Group skidded 3.66 percent, Alibaba Health Info plummeted 4.64 percent, ANTA Sports plunged 4.50 percent, China Life Insurance lost 1.10 percent, China Mengniu Dairy retreated 3.19 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dipped 0.78 percent, China Resources Land gained 0.15 percent, CITIC surrendered 2.41 percent, CNOOC added 0.46 percent, Country Garden was up 0.08 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical stumbled 0.43 percent, Galaxy Entertainment weakened 0.87 percent, Hang Lung Properties slid 0.90 percent, Henderson Land advanced 0.84 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas shed 1.36 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.39 percent, Li Ning declined 2.83 percent, Longfor slipped 0.56 percent, Meituan tanked 3.97 percent, New World Development spiked 2.35 percent, Sands China was down 0.13 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties eased 0.05 percent, Techtronic Industries rose 0.13 percent, Xiaomi Corporation tumbled 3.75 percent and WuXi Biologics cratered 8.62 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened mixed on Monday but quickly headed sharply lower and stayed that way, finishing deep in the red.

The Dow plummeted 323.54 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 34,002.92, while the NASDAQ tumbled 311.21 points or 2.14 percent to close at 14,255.48 and the S&P 500 sank 56.58 points or 1.30 percent to end at 4,300.46.

The heavy selling pressure on Wall Street came as investors continued to cycle out of technology stocks in the face of rising bond yields. Inflation woes and uncertainty regarding the debt limit also weighed on investors.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported that new orders for U.S. manufactured goods jumped by more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday, riding on the decision of OPEC to stick to its current output policy amid rising demand for petroleum products across the world. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November jumped $1.74 or 2.2 percent at $77.62 a barrel, the highest settlement since November 2014.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis