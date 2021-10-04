Lower Open Projected For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 170 points or 3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,340-point plateau although it figures to sink again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian suggests major consolidations in the face of rising bond yields. The European and U.S. markets finished solidly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financials, cement companies and resource stocks.



For the day, the index spiked 113.84 points or 1.83 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,342.69 after moving as low as 6,234.80.



Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia soared 5.34 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga spiked 3.59 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia improved 6.54 percent, Bank Central Asia was up 2.96 percent, Bank Mandiri surged 6.15 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 1.79 percent, Indosat climbed 1.59 percent, Indocement advanced 1.26 percent, Semen Indonesia strengthened 2.16 percent, Indofood Suskes accelerated 2.80 percent, United Tractors rallied 4.23 percent, Astra International rose 2.29 percent, Aneka Tambang jumped 4.05 percent, Vale Indonesia gained 5.75 percent, Timah gathered 2.73 percent, Bumi Resources skyrocketed 23.53 percent and Astra Agro Lestari was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened mixed on Monday but quickly headed sharply lower and stayed that way, finishing deep in the red.

The Dow plummeted 323.54 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 34,002.92, while the NASDAQ tumbled 311.21 points or 2.14 percent to close at 14,255.48 and the S&P 500 sank 56.58 points or 1.30 percent to end at 4,300.46.

The heavy selling pressure on Wall Street came as investors continued to cycle out of stocks in the face of rising bond yields. Inflation woes and uncertainty regarding the debt limit also weighed on investors.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported that new orders for U.S. manufactured goods jumped by more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday, riding on the decision of OPEC to stick to its current output policy amid rising demand for petroleum products across the world. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November jumped $1.74 or 2.2 percent at $77.62 a barrel, the highest settlement since November 2014.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com