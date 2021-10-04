Philippines Inflation Rate Eases To 4.8%

Overall consumer prices in the Philippines were up 4.8 percent on year in September, the National Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

That was shy of expectations for 5.1 percent and down from 4.9 percent in August.

On a monthly basis, inflation was flat - again missing forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent and slowing sharply from 0.6 percent in the previous month.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up 3.3 percent on year. That also missed expectations for 3.35 percent but was unchanged from the August reading.

