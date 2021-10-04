Australia Has A$15.077 Billion Trade Surplus In August

Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$15.077 billion in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That easily exceeded expectations for a surplus of A$10.3 billion and was up from A$12.117 billion in July.

Exports were up 4.0 percent on month or A$1.923 billion to A$48.524 billion after rising 5.0 percent a month earlier.

Imports fell 1.0 percent on month or A$506 million to A$33.446 billion after rising 3.0 percent in July.

Economic News

