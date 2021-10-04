Tokyo Overall Inflation Rises 0.3% On Year In September

Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 0.3 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

That was in line with expectations following the 0.4 percent contraction in August.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up 0.1 percent on year - shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the flat reading in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.5 percent and core CPI rose 0.1 percent.

