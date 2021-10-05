European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee publishes industrial output data for August. Economists forecast production to climb 0.4 percent on month, following a 0.3 percent rise in July.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's services PMI data is due. The index is seen falling to 58.0 in September from 60.1 in August.

At 3.45 am ET, IHS Markit publishes Italy's services PMI data. Economists forecast the index to drop to 56.5 in September from 58.0 in August.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area final composite PMI data. The composite output index is seen at 56.1 in September, unchanged from the flash estimate, and down from 59.0 in August.

Half an hour later, the UK Markit/CIPS final composite PMI survey results are due. Economists expect the services index to ease to 54.6 in September, as initially estimated, from 55.0 in August.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area producer prices for August. Producer price inflation is expected to advance to 13.5 percent from 12.1 percent in July.

