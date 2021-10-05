Singapore Retail Sales Drop In August

Singapore retail sales dropped in August, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales fell 2.8 percent year-on-year in August, after a 0.2 percent rise in July.

Motor vehicle sales declined 17.5 percent annually in August, following a 9.8 percent fall in the previous month.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales remained unchanged yearly in August, after a 2.0 percent rise in the preceding month.

Sales of optical goods and books declined 9.6 percent and those of others fell 11.4 percent. Sales of department stores, and furniture and household equipment decreased by 8.5 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.

Sales of recreation and culture, and mini-marts and convenience stores fell by 5.8 percent, each.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 0.6 percent in August, after a 0.9 percent rise in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.