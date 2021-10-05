Researchers Develop New Model To Foresee Accuracy Of Breast Cancer Treatment

Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have developed a new mathematical modeling technique, which can correctly tell how the tumors of breast cancer patients is responding to treatment.

The mathematical model looks at how cancerous cells react to chemotherapy treatment as soon as it is started. This line of research is much improved compared to the existing methods as they cannot immediately predict the efficiency of treatment like this latest model. The existing lines of research can give information about the success of the treatment only after the patient goes through several cycles of chemotherapy.

With the new approach, researchers did not opt for "big data", which is the most popular trend. They relied more on specific data while arriving at their conclusion instead of using the popular trend in contemporary oncology research, which works with the "big data" approach.

The big data theory works by getting statistical inference from large populations. Even though the model works with large number of patient data, there is no such guarantee that it will predict the correct outcome for patients as a single patient's outcome will be different compared to the larger population.

Commenting on the findings, researchers said, "There is growing evidence that a 'big data-only' approach inevitably obscures conditions specific to the individual patient over time, especially for a disease as heterogeneous as cancer. We require one set of MRI data before a patient goes on treatment, and then a second set very early after treatment starts. From those two data sets, we calibrate a mathematical model of the tumor to make a patient-specific prediction of whether the tumor will respond to the prescribed therapies."

Treatments like chemotherapy, hormone therapy and immunotherapy are known as neoadjuvant therapies or NAT and their main aim is to shrink the tumors. These treatments are the first line of cure before advanced treatments like surgery is opted for. Even though such treatments are effective, they can have a bad impact on the patients overall physical and mental . This is where the role of the mathematical model becomes important as it almost accurately predicts how the tumor responds to the NAT line of treatment.

Researchers said, "The goal is to address this unmet need by developing methods that integrate advanced MRI data with biology-based mathematical modelling to predict and optimize the response of breast cancer to NAT."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News