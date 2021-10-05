Kellogg Cereal Plants Workers Go On Strike Demanding Better Pay, Facilities

Employees at all of Kellogg Co. (K) U.S cereal plants went on strike on Tuesday, thus bringing to halt the work being done at the factories. The strike is being held at plants in Omaha, Nebraska Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee. Around 1,400 workers are on strike demanding better wages and facilities.

The union has been at loggerheads with the Kellogg management for over a year demanding improved and various other employee benefits. Four Baker Confectionery Tobacco Workers & Grain Millers Unions issued a statement saying that the main objective of the strike is to, "obtain a fair contract that provides a living wage and good benefits."

The dispute between Kellogg and the trade unions is over issues like assortment of pay and benefit issues like the loss premium care, holiday pay and reduced vacation time. The company has also warned workers that it would move some workers to Mexico.

Commenting on the strike, union leaders said, "A lot of Americans probably don't have too much issue with the Nike or Under Armor hats being made elsewhere or even our vehicles, but when they start manufacturing our food down where they are out of the FDA control and OSHA control, I have a huge problem with that."

Union workers said that their strike was a fight against its employers who were opposing rules, which would stopping them from receiving their full wages and securing a pension.

In light of the strike, Kellogg will bring in non-union workers to complete all the pending tasks, now that the regular employees are on strike.



Commenting on the union's decision to go on strike, Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner said, "We are disappointed by the union's decision to strike. Kellogg provides compensation and benefits for our U.S. ready to eat cereal employees that are among the industry's best."



The company is offering to raise wages and benefits for the employees by an average of $120,000 a year. Workers, however, are not happy with the offer and said that they deserve more as the plants were fully operational during the peak COVID-19 times.

