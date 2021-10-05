Star Trek Star William Shatner To Fly In Blue Origin's Next Space Trip

American Sci-Fi star William Shatner is in the roster of the next flight to space, said Jeff Bezos' aerospace company, Blue Origin. The inclusion of Captain James T. Kirk from Gene Roddenberry's Star Trek is rolling back the days for many of his fans worldwide.

Blue Origin said on Monday that William Shatner will be partnered by the Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations of the company, Audrey Powers. They will board the New Shephard NS-18 on October 12 from Blue Origin's Texas-based Launch Site One.

The nonagenarian has been associated with space for generations and is enthralled by how the opportunity has presented itself for him to finally reach the place which he is so accustomed to in his on-screen life. "So now I can say something," a delighted Shatner tweeted on Monday. "Yes, it's true; I'm going to be a 'rocket man'!" tweeted Shatner on Monday. Shatner is currently the host and executive producer of The UnXplained on The History Channel. Unable to keep his cool, Shatner added, "I've heard about space for a long time now. I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle." Thinking about the eleven minutes the trip is going to last, Shatner said, "When you're 90, 11 minutes can be a long time!" This trip will make Shatner the oldest person to reach space.

While Shatner has lived the space-life on-screen, Powers has been with Blue Origin since 2013, making it all happen. She has one of the key members who were behind the company's success in flying passengers to the moon. Powers has been in a flight controller for NASA with as many as 2000 hours of console time under her belt for the International Space Station Program. Due to her experience, Powers serves as a reserve pilot and chairs the Board of Directors of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation. Powers said, "I'm so proud and humbled to fly on behalf of Team Blue, and I'm excited to continue writing Blue's human spaceflight history. I was part of the amazing effort we assembled for New Shepard's Human Flight Certification Review; a year-long initiative completed in July 2021. As an engineer and lawyer with more than two decades of experience in the aerospace industry, I have great confidence in our New Shepard team and the vehicle we've developed."

Shatner and Powers will travel with Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries.

