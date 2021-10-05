Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Gains

The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 25 points or 1.7 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,530-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is solid, with energy stocks expected to lead the markets higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the telecoms, plantations and telecoms, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index added 7.95 points or 0.52 percent to finish at the daily high of 1530.42 after moving as low as 1,515.54. Volume was 3.971 billion shares worth 2.691 billion ringgit. There were 515 decliners and 469 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata rallied 0.51 percent, while CIMB Group rose 0.43 percent, Dialog Group skyrocketed 5.63 percent, Genting and Kuala Lumpur Kepong both accelerated 1.00 percent, Genting Malaysia climbed 0.66 percent, Hartalega Holdings advanced 0.50 percent, IOI Corporation jumped 0.80 percent, Maybank shed 0.25 percent, MISC soared 2.46 percent, MRDIY was up 0.27 percent, Petronas Chemicals added 0.46 percent, PPB Group gathered 0.55 percent, Press Metal perked 0.87 percent, Public Bank collected 0.74 percent, RHB Capital tumbled 1.49 percent, Sime Darby gained 0.44 percent, Sime Darby Plantations spiked 1.39 percent, Tenaga Nasional fell 0.10 percent, Top Glove surged 3.40 percent and Maxis, IHH Healthcare, Telekom Malaysia and Digi.com were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and continued to pick up steam as the day progressed, ending solidly in the green.

The Dow surged 311.75 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 34,314.67, while the NASDAQ jumped 178.35 points or 1.25 percent to close at 14,433.83 and the S&P 500 climbed 45.26 points or 1.05 percent to end at 4,345.72.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following Monday's sell-off.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply said activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly accelerated in September. Also, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices advanced Tuesday, extending recent gains after OPEC decided to stick to its plan of gradually raising crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November gained $1.31 or 1.7 percent at $78.93 a barrel, a fresh seven-year high.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com