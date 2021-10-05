Rebound Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 0.8 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,070-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is solid, with energy stocks expected to lead the markets higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index lost 21.53 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 3,068.12 after trading between 3,047.38 and 3,071.93. Volume was 1.99 billion shares worth 1.32 billion Singapore dollars. There were 271 decliners and 206 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT tumbled 1.34 percent, while City Developments dropped 0.72 percent, Comfort DelGro fell 0.66 percent, Dairy Farm International slid 0.60 percent, DBS Group dipped 0.36 percent, Genting Singapore lost 0.68 percent, Keppel Corp sank 0.76 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust declined 0.97 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust plummeted 2.97 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation shed 0.69 percent, SATS jumped 1.44 percent, SembCorp Industries tanked 1.65 percent, Singapore Airlines rose 0.20 percent, Singapore Exchange plunged 2.96 percent, Singapore Press Holdings added 0.51 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering skidded 1.29 percent, SingTel retreated 1.22 percent, Thai Beverage advanced 0.75 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.19 percent, Wilmar International surrendered 0.96 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, CapitaLand and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and continued to pick up steam as the day progressed, ending solidly in the green.

The Dow surged 311.75 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 34,314.67, while the NASDAQ jumped 178.35 points or 1.25 percent to close at 14,433.83 and the S&P 500 climbed 45.26 points or 1.05 percent to end at 4,345.72.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following Monday's sell-off.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply said activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly accelerated in September. Also, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices advanced Tuesday, extending recent gains after OPEC decided to stick to its plan of gradually raising crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November gained $1.31 or 1.7 percent at $78.93 a barrel, a fresh seven-year high.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com