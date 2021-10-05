Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday halted the two-day slide in which it had plummeted more than 620 points or 2.6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,100-point plateau and it's expected to find additional support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is solid, with energy stocks expected to lead the markets higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials, stocks and oil companies were capped by weakness from the casinos and a mixed picture from the properties.

For the day, the index gained 67.78 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 24,104.15 after trading between 23,681.44 and 24,180.08.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies skidded 2.17 percent, while AIA Group accelerated 1.98 percent, Alibaba Group surrendered 1.24 percent, Alibaba Health Info shed 0.56 percent, ANTA Sports improved 0.29 percent, China Life Insurance increased 0.16 percent, China Mengniu Dairy was up 0.10 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and CITIC both spiked 2.35 percent, China Resources Land tanked 3.04 percent, CNOOC soared 2.52 percent, Country Garden plummeted 3.17 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical sank 1.08 percent, Galaxy Entertainment retreated 2.14 percent, Hang Lung Properties dropped 0.91 percent, Henderson Land climbed 1.50 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.69 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.94 percent, Li Ning surged 3.48 percent, Longfor tumbled 2.24 percent, Meituan declined 1.35 percent, New World Development added 1.23 percent, Sands China plunged 3.13 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties rose 0.67 percent, Techtronic Industries advanced 1.48 percent, Xiaomi Corporation rallied 1.46 percent and WuXi Biologics jumped 1.90 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and continued to pick up steam as the day progressed, ending solidly in the green.

The Dow surged 311.75 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 34,314.67, while the NASDAQ jumped 178.35 points or 1.25 percent to close at 14,433.83 and the S&P 500 climbed 45.26 points or 1.05 percent to end at 4,345.72.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following Monday's sell-off.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply said activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly accelerated in September. Also, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices advanced Tuesday, extending recent gains after OPEC decided to stick to its plan of gradually raising crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November gained $1.31 or 1.7 percent at $78.93 a barrel, a fresh seven-year high.

