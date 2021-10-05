Taiwan Stock Market May See Additional Support

The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 525 points or 3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,460-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is solid, with energy stocks expected to lead the markets higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the plastics and mixed performances from the financials, stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index rose 52.40 points or 0.32 percent to finish at the daily high of 16,460.75 after moving as low as 16,162.17.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial fell 0.35 percent, while Mega Financial eased 0.16 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.22 percent, Fubon Financial dropped 0.81 percent, First Financial lost 0.45 percent, E Sun Financial slid 0.38 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.49 percent, Hon Hai Precision retreated 1.46 percent, Largan Precision plunged 3.04 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.31 percent, MediaTek tanked 2.80 percent, Delta Electronics rallied 2.08 percent, Formosa Plastic surged 3.60 percent, Asia Cement dipped 0.33 percent, Taiwan Cement improved 0.60 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and continued to pick up steam as the day progressed, ending solidly in the green.

The Dow surged 311.75 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 34,314.67, while the NASDAQ jumped 178.35 points or 1.25 percent to close at 14,433.83 and the S&P 500 climbed 45.26 points or 1.05 percent to end at 4,345.72.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following Monday's sell-off.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply said activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly accelerated in September. Also, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices advanced Tuesday, extending recent gains after OPEC decided to stick to its plan of gradually raising crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November gained $1.31 or 1.7 percent at $78.93 a barrel, a fresh seven-year high.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide September numbers for consumer and wholesale prices later today. In August, Inflation was up 0.31 percent on month and 2.36 percent on year, while wholesale prices spiked an annual 11.88 percent.

