Higher Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 170 points or 3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,290-point plateau although it figures to rebound again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is solid, with energy stocks expected to lead the markets higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and cement stocks, while the resource companies were mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 4.64 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 6,288.05 after trading between 6,277.70 and 6,361.45.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 1.81 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga retreated 1.49 percent, Bank Central Asia dipped 0.22 percent, Bank Mandiri sank 0.77 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia lost 1.01 percent, Indosat rose 0.39 percent, Indocement declined 1.74 percent, Semen Indonesia plummeted 3.63 percent, Indofood Suskes climbed 1.17 percent, United Tractors plunged 3.69 percent, Astra International shed 0.45 percent, Astra Agro Lestari dropped 1.00 percent, Aneka Tambang fell 0.43 percent, Vale Indonesia surrendered 1.46 percent, Timah surged 6.64 percent, Bumi Resources skyrocketed 8.33 percent and Bank Negara Indonesia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and continued to pick up steam as the day progressed, ending solidly in the green.

The Dow surged 311.75 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 34,314.67, while the NASDAQ jumped 178.35 points or 1.25 percent to close at 14,433.83 and the S&P 500 climbed 45.26 points or 1.05 percent to end at 4,345.72.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following Monday's sell-off.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply said activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly accelerated in September. Also, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices advanced Tuesday, extending recent gains after OPEC decided to stick to its plan of gradually raising crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November gained $1.31 or 1.7 percent at $78.93 a barrel, a fresh seven-year high.

