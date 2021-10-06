Japan Leading Index Data Due On Thursday

Japan will on Thursday see preliminary August results for its leading and coincident indexes, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the leading index had a score of 104.1 and the coincident was at 94.4.

South Korea will release August numbers for its current account; in July, the current account surplus was $8.21 billion.

Thailand will see September results for its consumer confidence index; in August, the index score was 39.6.

Finally, the in China remain closed for the National Day holiday; they return to action on Friday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.