Australian Market Modestly Lower

The Australian stock market is modestly lower in choppy trading on Wednesday, extending the loss in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just above the 7,200 level, ignoring the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, with weakness in financial and gold mining stocks partially offset by strength in and energy stocks.

The domestic situation also remains a concern, particularly in New South Wales and Victoria, which is hindering economic activity. Victoria reported a record 1,420 new cases of COVID-19 and eleven deaths on Tuesday, with 14,410 total active cases across Victoria. NSW recorded 594 new local cases and ten deaths.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 15.40 points or 0.21 percent to 7,233.00, after hitting a low of 7,230.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 9.20 points or 0.12 percent to 7,527.30. Australian stocks ended modestly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is adding almost 1 percent and OZ Minerals is gaining almost 2 percent, while Fortescue Metals and Mineral Resources are edging up 0.2 percent each. Rio Tinto is edging down 0.4 percent.

Oil stocks are higher. Woodside Petroleum is gaining more than 1 percent and Santos is up almost 3 percent, while Beach energy and Oil Search are adding more than 2 percent each. Origin Energy is flat.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is edging down 0.4 percent, while Appen is gaining almost 2 percent, Xero is adding more than 3 percent and Afterpay is rising more than 4 percent.



Banks are weak after the APRA's decision to raise loan serviceability rates. Among the big four banks, Westpac is edging down 0.5 percent and Commonwealth Bank is losing more than 2 percent, while ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.3 percent each.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is gaining more than 1 percent, while Resolute Mining is down more than 2 percent, Gold Road Resources is edging down 0.4 percent and Northern Star Resources is losing more than 1 percent. Newcrest Mining is flat.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.728 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Tuesday, after moving sharply lower in the previous session. The major averages all showed strong upward moves on the day.

The major averages pulled back off their highs going into the close but remained firmly positive. The Dow advanced 311.75 points or 0.9 percent to 34,314.67, the Nasdaq surged 178.35 points or 1.3 percent to 14,433.83 and the S&P 500 jumped 45.26 points or 1.1 percent to 4,345.72.

The major European also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index jumped by 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil prices advanced Tuesday, extending recent gains after OPEC decided to stick to its plan of gradually raising crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November gained $1.31 or 1.7 percent at $78.93 a barrel, a fresh seven-year high.

