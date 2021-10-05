Asian Markets Displaying Mixed Trend

Asian stock are mixed on Wednesday, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following Monday's sell-off. Concerns about inflation on surging oil prices and the debt ceiling tussle in the U.S. weighed on the markets along with an increase in treasury yields. The coronavirus infections in the region also remain a concern. Asian Markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday.

The Australian stock market is modestly lower in choppy trading on Wednesday after opening in the green, extending the loss in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just above the 7,200 level, ignoring the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, with weakness in financial and gold mining stocks partially offset by strength in and energy stocks.

Traders are rattled by the Australian banking regulators tightening of curbs on home lending with the decision to raise loan serviceability rates.

The domestic situation also remains a concern, particularly in New South Wales and Victoria, which is hindering economic activity. Victoria reported a record 1,420 new cases of COVID-19 and eleven deaths on Tuesday, with 14,410 total active cases across Victoria. NSW recorded 594 new local cases and ten deaths.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 47.90 points or 0.66 percent to 7,200.50, after hitting a low of 7,197.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 46.00 points or 0.61 percent to 7,490.50. Australian stocks ended modestly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is adding almost 1 percent and OZ Minerals is gaining almost 2 percent, while Fortescue Metals and Mineral Resources are edging up 0.2 percent each. Rio Tinto is edging down 0.4 percent.

Oil stocks are higher. Woodside Petroleum is gaining more than 1 percent and Santos is up almost 3 percent, while Beach energy and Oil Search are adding more than 2 percent each. Origin Energy is flat.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is edging down 0.4 percent, while Appen is gaining almost 2 percent, Xero is adding more than 3 percent and Afterpay is rising more than 4 percent.



Banks are weak after the APRA's decision to raise loan serviceability rates. Among the big four banks, Westpac is edging down 0.5 percent and Commonwealth Bank is losing more than 2 percent, while ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.3 percent each.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is gaining more than 1 percent, while Resolute Mining is down more than 2 percent, Gold Road Resources is edging down 0.4 percent and Northern Star Resources is losing more than 1 percent. Newcrest Mining is flat.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.726 on Wednesday.

The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Wednesday after being in the green earlier, extending the losses in the previous seven sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei index above the 27,600 level, ignoring the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders are rattled by reports that support for the new government is lower than the predecessor government when it came to power last year.

Market sentiment was also dented after new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's proposal to raise taxes on capital gains and the IMF's current expectations of global economic growth falling slightly below its July forecast of 6 percent.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 27,544.06, down 278.06 points or 1.00 percent, after hitting a low of 27,475.88 and a high of 28,209.82 earlier. Japanese stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is declining more than 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is losing more than 2 percent and Toyota is declining almost 3 percent.

In the tech space, Screen Holdings is losing almost 2 percent, Advantest is declining 2.5 percent and Tokyo Electron is down almost 2 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining almost 1 percent, Mizuho Financial is adding almost 2 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising more than 2 percent.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent and Sony is declining almost 1 percent, while Canon and Mitsubishi Electric are gaining more than 1 percent each.

Among the other major losers, Mitsubishi Motors is losing almost 7 percent and Takeda Pharmaceutical is down almost 6 percent, while Keisei Electric Railway, Kikkoman and ANA Holdings are declining almost 4 percent each. Mazda Motor, Nissan Motor, Tokyu and Kyowa Kirin are lower by more than 3 percent each, while Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, East Japan Railway and Central Japan Railway are down almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Sumitomo Osaka Cement is soaring almost 11 percent, Taiheiyo Cement surging almost 8 percent, Pacific Metals is gaining more than 6 percent, Nippon Electric Glass is adding almost 6 percent and Tokuyama is up more than 5 percent, while Idemitsu Kosan, Ebara, Unitika, Yokogawa Electric and Sojitz are all rising almost 4 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid-111 yen-range on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korean is losing 1.1 percent, while New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan are lower by between 0.2 and 0.7 percent each. Indonesia is climbing 1.3 percent, Malaysia is gaining 1 percent and Singapore is up 0.1 percent. China remains closed for Golden Week holidays.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Tuesday, after moving sharply lower in the previous session. The major averages all showed strong upward moves on the day.

The major averages pulled back off their highs going into the close but remained firmly positive. The Dow advanced 311.75 points or 0.9 percent to 34,314.67, the Nasdaq surged 178.35 points or 1.3 percent to 14,433.83 and the S&P 500 jumped 45.26 points or 1.1 percent to 4,345.72.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index jumped by 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil prices advanced Tuesday, extending recent gains after OPEC decided to stick to its plan of gradually raising crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November gained $1.31 or 1.7 percent at $78.93 a barrel, a fresh seven-year high.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News