European Economics Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

Factory orders data from Germany is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders data for August. Economists forecast orders to fall 2.1 percent on month, reversing a 3.4 percent rise in July.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to publish industrial production for August. Output is seen rising 3.5 percent on year, faster than the 3.4 percent increase in July.

In the meantime, retail sales and industrial output from Hungary are due.

Half an hour later, IHS Markit releases Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey data. Also, industrial output and new orders figures are due from Sweden.

At 4.30 am ET, UK Markit/CIPS construction PMI data is due. Economists expect the index to fall to 54.0 in September from 55.2 in the prior month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes Eurozone retail sales data for August. Sales are forecast to advance 0.8 percent on month, in contrast to the 2.3 percent decline posted in July.

