European Shares Tumble On Inflation, Growth Worries

European stocks tumbled on Wednesday on concerns over inflation and higher interest rates.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand's central bank hiked interest rates for the first time in seven years and signaled further tightening so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment.

In Europe, the Romania central bank hiked rates on Tuesday and Poland is expected to follow suit on Thursday.

Weak regional data also stoked further worries about growth.

German factory orders fell 7.7 percent on a monthly basis in August, reversing a revised 4.9 percent rise in July as supply bottlenecks affected makers of cars and carparts in particular, data from Destatis revealed earlier in the day. Orders were forecast to drop moderately by 2.1 percent.

The volume of Eurozone retail sales rose 0.3 percent sequentially in August, while in July it fell by a downwardly revised 2.6 percent, the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat said. Economists had forecast a 0.8 percent rise for August.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell over 2 percent after climbing 1.2 percent in the previous session. The German DAX lost 2.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index gave up 2.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.8 percent.

Ferrexpo, a Swiss iron ore company with assets in Ukraine, slumped 4 percent. The company reported that its third-quarter total iron ore pellet production increased 2 percent year-on-year to 2.6 million tons.

Thales shares lost 2.2 percent as Google Cloud announced a strategic agreement with the French company to co-develop a sovereign hyperscale cloud offering for France.

German telecommunications firm Deutsche Telekom plunged 5.5 percent after Goldman Sachs reportedly sold shares worth 1.58 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in a SoftBank structured finance deal.

Travel-related stocks fell I n London, with airline EasyJet losing 4.5 percent and British Airways owner IAG declining 3.4 percent.

BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell both fell over 2 percent as oil erased an earlier gain to trade flat on global growth concerns.

Imperial Brands tumbled 3.4 percent. While issuing pre-close trading update, the tobacco company stated that it remains on track to deliver its full-year results in line with expectations.

Tesco soared 4.4 percent after the supermarket chain raised its full-year outlook and launched a 500-million-pound share buyback program.

