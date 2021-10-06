World Market Trends At 7 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies and bonds.

Stocks across Asia and Europe declined in Wednesday's trade, while U.S. futures gauges too point to losses close to 1 percent. Bond yields have hardened as surging oil prices compound anxieties surrounding interest rate tightening and inflation combat. Brent Oil prices remain firm near multi-year highs amidst OPEC+ refusal to increase production, sobered to an extent by reports of rise in crude inventories in the U.S. Dollar strengthened and Dollar Index hovered near recent highs, putting immense pressure on gold that continued its decline. Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed while Bitcoin breached the $51,000 level. Crucial U.S. jobs data, Evergrande spillover and central bank monetary policy reviews keep markets on tenterhooks.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA at 33,939.20, down 1.09%

S&P 500 at 4,288.80, down 1.31%

Germany's DAX at 14,845.95, down 2.29%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 6,953.30, down 1.75%

France's CAC 40 at 6,434.01, down 2.16%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,976.25, down 2.19%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,528.87, down 1.05%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,206.50, down 0.58%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,568.17, up 0.90% (30 Sep)

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,966.49, down 0.57%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1539, down 0.49%

GBPUSD at 1.3576, down 0.39%

USDJPY at 111.40, down 0.04%

AUDUSD at 0.7243, down 0.67%

USDCAD at 1.2639, up 0.46%

Dollar Index at 94.40, up 0.66%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (November) at $78.62, down 0.39%

Brent Oil Futures (December) at $82.27, up 1.24%

Gold Futures (December) at $1,752.35, down 0.49%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.545%, up 0.91%

Germany at -0.1705%, up 9.79%

France at 0.184%, up 13.58%

U.K. at 1.1170%, up 2.76%

Japan at 0.077%, down 8.33%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $51,253.24, up 2.52%

Ethereum at $3,380.72, down 1.65%

Binance Coin at $422.55, down 3.77%

Cardano at $2.15, down 3.79%

XRP at $1.04, down 1.93%

