Mild Upside Seen For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market on Wednesday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,620-point plateau although it may tick higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with bargain hunting likely for the oversold bourses - although sliding crude oil prices may cap the upside. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financial shares were tempered by support from the energy producers.

For the day, the index shed 4.76 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 1,619.48 after trading between 1,617.24 and 1,631.81. Volume was 34.576 billion shares worth 97.659 billion baht. There were 1,020 decliners and 683 gainers, with 536 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info dipped 0.26 percent, while Thailand Airport sank 0.78 percent, Bangkok Bank shed 0.43 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical tumbled 1.75 percent, Bangkok Expressway lost 0.56 percent, BTS Group skidded 1.05 percent, CP All Public surrendered 1.96 percent, Gulf retreated 1.69 percent, IRPC jumped 1.37 percent, Indorama Ventures soared 4.55 percent, Kasikornbank dropped 1.09 percent, Krung Thai Bank sank 0.90 percent, Krung Thai Card fell 0.45 percent, PTT Oil & Retail advanced 0.90 percent, PTT perked 0.63 percent, PTT Exploration and Production climbed 1.24 percent, SCG Packaging tanked 2.38 percent, Siam Commercial Bank was down 0.81 percent, Siam Concrete declined 1.74 percent, TTB Bank stumbled 0.89 percent and Charoen Pokphand Foods and PTT Global Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened sharply lower on Wednesday, but a late rally saw them finish in positive territory.

The Dow climbed 102.32 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 34,416.99, while the NASDAQ jumped 68.08 points or 0.47 percent to close at 14,501.91 and the S&P 500 rose 17.83 points or 0.41 percent to end at 4,363.55.

The turnaround on Wall Street came following news Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., offered to allow a temporary extension of the debt limit.

Worries about the debt limit weighed on the markets in early trading along with lingering concerns about inflation and the Federal Reserve scaling back stimulus.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted stronger than expected private sector job growth in September. On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly employment report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday, coming of multi-year highs amid concerns about slowing economic growth, high inflation and fears of interest rate hikes from central banks. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November sank $1.50 or 1.9 percent at $77.43 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will see September results for its consumer confidence index later today; in August, the index score was 39.6.

