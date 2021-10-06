South Korea Has $7.51 Billion Current Account Surplus In August

South Korea had a current account surplus of $7.51 billion in August, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - down from $8.21 billion in July.

The goods account surplus decreased to $5.64 billion, compared to $7.08 billion in August 2020.

The services account recorded a $1.0 billion surplus, up from the $0.88 billion dollar deficit one year earlier, owing to an improvement in the transport account.

The primary income account surplus increased from $0.71 billion the year previously to $1.11 billion in August 2021.

