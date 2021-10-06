South Korea August Current Account Surplus $7.51 Billion

South Korea posted a current account surplus of $7.51 billion in August, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - down from $8.21 billion in July.

The goods account surplus decreased to $5.64 billion, compared to $7.08 billion in August 2020.

The services account recorded a $1.0 billion surplus, up from the $0.88 billion dollar deficit one year earlier, owing to an improvement in the transport account.

The primary income account surplus increased from $0.71 billion the year previously to $1.11 billion in August 2021.

The secondary income account recorded a$ 0.23 billion deficit.

Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $5.8 billion in August.

Direct investment assets increased by $5.33 billion, and direct investment liabilities increased by $0.59 billion.

There was a $5.38 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month, and a $3.12 billion decrease in portfolio investment liabilities.

Financial derivatives posted a net increase of $0.44 billion.

In terms of other investments, there was a decrease of $2.55 billion in assets and an increase of $10.72 billion in liabilities.

Reserve assets increased by $5.39 billion.

