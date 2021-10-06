Taiwan Stock Market Expected To Remain Rangebound

The Taiwan stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after snapping the two-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 525 points or 3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 16,400-point plateau although it's looking at a steady start on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with bargain hunting likely for the oversold bourses - although sliding crude oil prices may cap the upside. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the stocks were tempered by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index slid 67.59 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 16,393.16 after trading between 16,303.63 and 16,568.21.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial gathered 1.24 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.62 percent, CTBC Financial perked 1.11 percent, Fubon Financial improved 1.22 percent, First Financial was up 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial gained 0.58 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company dipped 0.17 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 1.96 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.48 percent, Largan Precision advanced 0.97 percent, Catcher Technology tumbled 2.13 percent, MediaTek added 0.46 percent, Delta Electronics eased 0.20 percent, Formosa Plastic soared 2.61 percent, Asia Cement increased 0.77 percent and Taiwan Cement sank 0.80 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened sharply lower on Wednesday, but a late rally saw the Dow and S&P finish in positive territory.

The Dow climbed 102.32 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 34,416.99, while the NASDAQ shed 64.79 points or 0.44 percent to close at 14,501.91 and the S&P 500 rose 6.51 points or 0.15 percent to end at 4,363.55.

The turnaround on Wall Street came following news Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., offered to allow a temporary extension of the debt limit.

Worries about the debt limit weighed on the markets in early trading along with lingering concerns about inflation and the Federal Reserve scaling back stimulus.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted stronger than expected private sector job growth in September. On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly employment report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday, coming of multi-year highs amid concerns about slowing economic growth, high inflation and fears of interest rate hikes from central banks. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November sank $1.50 or 1.9 percent at $77.43 a barrel.

