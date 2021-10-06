Rebound Called For Hong Kong Bourse

The Hong Kong stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after ending the two-day slide in which it had plummeted more than 620 points or 2.6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 23,965-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with bargain hunting likely for the oversold bourses - although sliding crude oil prices may cap the upside. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the stocks and financials were offset by gains from the property and oil companies.

For the day, the index sank 137.66 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 23,966.49 after trading between 23,812.35 and 24,259.20.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies sank 1.39 percent, while AIA Group lost 0.56 percent, Alibaba Group climbed 1.48 percent, Alibaba Health Info retreated 2.07 percent, ANTA Sports plummeted 5.05 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.32 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 2.78 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surged 3.06 percent, China Resources Land slid 0.31 percent, CITIC tanked 2.90 percent, CNOOC soared 2.34 percent, Country Garden plunged 4.03 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dropped 1.20 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 0.77 percent, Hang Lung Properties perked 0.80 percent, Henderson Land eased 0.16 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 0.34 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.93 percent, Li Ning cratered 7.12 percent, Longfor gathered 1.29 percent, Meituan skidded 2.14 percent, New World Development spiked 1.82 percent, Sands China advanced 0.78 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties jumped 1.63 percent, Techtronic Industries surrendered 1.71 percent, Xiaomi Corporation weakened 1.44 percent and WuXi Biologics declined 1.87 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened sharply lower on Wednesday, but a late rally saw them finish in positive territory.

The Dow climbed 102.32 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 34,416.99, while the NASDAQ jumped 68.08 points or 0.47 percent to close at 14,501.91 and the S&P 500 rose 17.83 points or 0.41 percent to end at 4,363.55.

The turnaround on Wall Street came following news Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., offered to allow a temporary extension of the debt limit.

Worries about the debt limit weighed on the markets in early trading along with lingering concerns about inflation and the Federal Reserve scaling back stimulus.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted stronger than expected private sector job growth in September. On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly employment report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday, coming of multi-year highs amid concerns about slowing economic growth, high inflation and fears of interest rate hikes from central banks. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November sank $1.50 or 1.9 percent at $77.43 a barrel.

