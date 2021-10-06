Additional Support Anticipated For Indonesia Shares

The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 170 points or 3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,420-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with bargain hunting likely for the oversold bourses - although sliding crude oil prices may cap the upside. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and the resource stocks.

For the day, the index spiked129.27 points or 2.06 percent to finish at 6,417.32 after trading between 6,307.11 and 6,441.50.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia rallied 2.58 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga soared 6.53 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia accelerated 5.26 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 3.38 percent, Bank Mandiri spiked 2.72 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia improved 4.83 percent, Indosat fell 0.39 percent, Indofood Suskes climbed 1.54 percent, United Tractors jumped 1.63 percent, Astra International skyrocketed 7.66 percent, Energi Mega Persada surged 4.76 percent, Astra Agro Lestari strengthened 2.53 percent, Vale Indonesia rose 0.21 percent, Timah retreated 1.25 percent, Bumi Resources advanced 1.10 percent and Indocement, Semen Indonesia and Aneka Tambang were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened sharply lower on Wednesday, but a late rally saw them finish in positive territory.

The Dow climbed 102.32 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 34,416.99, while the NASDAQ jumped 68.08 points or 0.47 percent to close at 14,501.91 and the S&P 500 rose 17.83 points or 0.41 percent to end at 4,363.55.

The turnaround on Wall Street came following news Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., offered to allow a temporary extension of the debt limit.

Worries about the debt limit weighed on the markets in early trading along with lingering concerns about inflation and the Federal Reserve scaling back stimulus.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted stronger than expected private sector job growth in September. On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly employment report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday, coming of multi-year highs amid concerns about slowing economic growth, high inflation and fears of interest rate hikes from central banks. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November sank $1.50 or 1.9 percent at $77.43 a barrel.

