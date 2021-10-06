Japanese Market Sharply Higher

The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Thursday, snapping a seven-session losing streak, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 adding more than 400 points to be just below the 28,000 mark, following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as US lawmakers are set to reach a deal to avoid a government debt default and shutdown. Traders are also upbeat after emerging last week from six months of pandemic restrictions that battered the .

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 442.36 points or 1.61 percent to 27,971.23, after touching a high of 27,990.57 earlier. Japanese shares ended significantly lower on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 2 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding 2.5 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is gaining more than 1 percent and Honda is edging up 0.3 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest, Tokyo Electron and Screen Holdings are gaining almost 3 percent each.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are edging down 0.4 percent each, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing almost 1 percent.

The major exporters are higher. Sony is gaining more than 1 percent and Panasonic is edging up 0.4 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are adding almost 1 percent each.



Among the other major gainers, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is gaining more than 5 percent, Hino Motors, Taiyo Yuden, Nippon Yusen K.K. and Bandai Namco are adding almost 4 percent each. Daikin Industries, Shiseido, Nexon, Kikkoman, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Astellas Pharma, Z Holdings, Ebara and Konami Holdings are all up more than 3 percent each.

Conversely, Inpex is losing almost 8 percent, Idemitsu Kosan is down more than 5 percent and Takeda Pharmaceutical is lower by more than 4 percent, while Aeon, Sumitomo Osaka Cement and Tokyo Electric Power are declining almost 4 percent each. Eneos Holdings is down almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid-111 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a significant turnaround over the course of the trading day on Wednesday after coming under pressure early in the session. The major averages all climbed well off their lows of the session and into positive territory.

The Dow plunged by more than 450 points in early trading but ended the day up 102.32 points or 0.3 percent at 34,416.99. The Nasdaq also climbed 68.08 points or 0.5 percent to 14,501.91, while the S&P 500 rose 17.83 points or 0.4 percent to 4,363.55.

Meanwhile, the major European moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index plunged by 1.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday, coming off multi-year highs amid concerns about slowing economic growth, high inflation and fears of interest rate hikes from central banks. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November sank $1.50 or 1.9 percent at $77.43 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis