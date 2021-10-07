Dutch Inflation Highest Since December 2019

Dutch consumer price inflation increased to the highest level in nearly two years in September, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in September, following a 2.4 percent increase in August.

The latest inflation was the highest since December 2019, when it was 2.7 percent.

The latest inflation was mainly due to higher prices for gas and electricity, among other things, the agency said.

Prices for energy rose 19.4 percent in September, after a 13.7 percent fall in August.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose to 3.0 percent in September from 2.7 percent in the previous month.

