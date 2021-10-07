Estonia Inflation Accelerates In September

Estonia's consumer prices rise in September, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 6.6 percent year-on-year in September, following a 5.0 percent growth in August.

"Compared to September 2020, the consumer price index was affected the most by a 74.5 percent increase in the price of electricity that reached homes, contributing a third of the index change," Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Prices for petrol increased 19.0 percent and diesel prices rose 28.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 1.2 percent in September, following a 0.7 percent rise in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.