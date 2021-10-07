Denmark Industrial Production Growth Slows In August

Denmark's industrial production increased at a softer pace in August, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 5.1 percent month-on-month in August, after a 5.3 percent growth in July. In June, output fell 4.5 percent.

Production of pharmaceutical increased the most by 30.1 percent monthly in August. Production of machine industry grew by 7.4 percent and those of textile and leather industry rose 3.6 percent.

The industrial turnover gained 6.4 month-on-month in August.

For the three months ended in August, the industrial production rose 1.8 percent.

