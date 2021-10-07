Italy Retail Sales Growth Slows In August

Italy's retail sales growth eased in August, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The retail sales value increased 1.9 percent month-on-month in August, after a 6.7 percent rise in July. In June, sales gained 7.9 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales value rose a 0.4 percent in August, after a 0.3 percent drop in the previous month.

Food sales gained 0.1 percent monthly in August and non-food product sales grew 0.7 percent.

In volume terms, retail sales rose 0.4 percent on month in August, after a 0.6 percent decline in July. The annual growth eased to 1.0 percent from 8.9 percent a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.