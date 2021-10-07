U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Pull Back More Than Expected

With the more closely watched monthly jobs report on tap for Friday, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a bigger than expected pullback in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 2nd.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 326,000, a decrease of 38,000 from the previous week's revised level of 364,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 348,000 from the 362,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The bigger than expected decrease came after jobless claims rose for three straight weeks, reaching their highest level since early August.

Economic News

