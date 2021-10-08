European Economics Preview: Germany Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from Germany is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's foreign trade data for August. Exports are forecast to grow 0.5 percent on month, the same rate as posted in July. At the same time, imports are expected to fall 1.8 percent on month, slower than the 3.8 percent fall a month ago.

In the meantime, quarterly national accounts from Romania and foreign trade data from Finland are due.

At 3.00 am ET, retail sales from the Czech Republic and consumer prices and foreign trade from Hungary are due.

At 5.00 am ET, the Hellenic Statistical Authority is slated to release consumer prices and industrial production. Inflation is seen rising to 2 percent in September from 1.9 percent in August.

At 7.00 am ET, the Bank of England releases its quarterly bulletin.

