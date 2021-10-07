Chevrolet To Reveal All-electric Silverado At CES 2022

Chevrolet is all set to launch an electric version of its Chevrolet Silverado globally on January 5, 2022 at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 (CES 2022), the world's most influential event. The full-size pick-up truck will be unveiled during the opening keynote delivered by General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV, powered by Ultium, will feature an available segment-leading fixed-glass roof for select retail models. This is the first application of an available fixed-glass roof on a GM pickup in the full-size truck segment. Both retail and fleet versions will come in a variety of options.

The Ultium Platform is Chevrole's electric solution for the future, which will make electric propulsion, exhilarating torque and zero emissions driving possible. The vehicle will offer expansive visibility, increased headroom, and an enhanced experience of spaciousness for both front and rear passengers.

The all-electric Silverado will also come with an option for Four-Wheel Steer, a chassis feature that enables the vehicle to steer all four wheels. This will enable increased agility and tighter turning radius at low speeds, improved handling and stability at higher speeds, as well as great trailering dynamics.

The electric Silverado will offer customers a GM-estimated range of more than 400 miles on a full charge. However, the company noted that the actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, loading, and how it is used and maintained.

The electric Silverado full-size pickup truck will be built at the company's Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan. GMC Hummer EV will also be built at Factory ZERO.

The electric Silverado will compete directly with Ford's forthcoming all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup and a series of other electric pickups, including Tesla's Cybertruck and Rivian's R1T.

The GM fleet is expected to provide businesses with more EV options by committing to bring multiple new electric vehicles to market by 2025. These new EVs will also be built on Ultium, a single modular platform that can be used to produce a wide variety of vehicles. GM plans to deliver more than 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2025.

